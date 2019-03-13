India Industrial Production

The graph above shows the trend in Indias IIP data and the Index of Eight Core Industries of India

The Industrial Production for the month of September is due to be released today evening. Through the graph today we portray the relation between the IIP and the Index of eight core industries. As seen in the chart, since past few months the IIP and the Index of eight core industries has been moving in tandem.



Firstly, the eight core industries have a combined weight of 37.90 % in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and hence its a pre cursor of the developments in the IIP. The IIP data for the month of August had dipped to 0.6% from 2.8% in the preceding month. In September, the output of the eight core industries surged to 8% that was higher than compared to last year. Through this data we can gauge that the IIP data may not be disappointing as it was earlier.

