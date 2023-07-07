India Inc earnings season kickstarts next week; here’s how it may look

Even though topline growth is likely to be limited, brokerages expect margins to improve for India Inc.

As the market takes strides towards fresh lifetime highs, all eyes are glued toward India Inc's corporate performance as companies gear up to release their quarterly numbers, starting next week.

Sticking to the trend, information technology majors Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies would kickstart the earnings season with the release of their quarterly numbers on July 12.

Here's what the April-June 2023 quarter results may look like:

Banks and auto set to lead growth

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services anticipates Nifty earnings to rise 25 percent on year for the April-June quarter. The firm also expects sales and EBITDA to rise 4 percent and 17 percent year on year, respectively.

"Earnings growth would be fuelled by BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) and auto sectors while the oil & gas sector would report a 3x surge in on-year profits, underpinned by the improvement in marketing margins of the OMCs (oil marketing companies)," MOFSL said in a report.

The auto sector is expected to jump higher thanks to the low base of the previous fiscal. Nuvama Institutional Equities also sees other sectors like infra, industrials, internet and pharma as other bright spots likely to report double-digit growth in earnings.

On the flipside, metals, and chemicals are expected to report a decline in quarterly profits due to weak demand trends and lower output prices.

Margin improvement on the cards

India Inc has been struggling with weak operating metrics in recent quarters but with input costs moving downwards that pain is likely to ease in Q1.

Nuvama pointed out that in FY23, excluding BFSI, EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margins have shrunk over 300 basis points from their peak. However, with easing input costs, MOFSL expects the EBITDA margin for Nifty companies, excluding OMC and financials, to expand 110 basis points on year to 20.8 percent during the quarter under review.

Among sectors, Nuvama pegs maximum margin expansion in autos, pharma, internet and consumer services.

Not out of the woods yet

For FY24, the consensus forecast suggests 18 percent EPS (earnings-per-stock) growth as against FY23's 10 percent growth. Though this might be a strong start to FY24, Nuvama believes earnings estimates could be at risk with both consumption and exports slowing down and commodities being in deflation.

MOFSL also slashed its FY24/FY25E Nifty EPS by around 1 percent/0.5 percent to Rs 964/Rs 1,113. "We now forecast the Nifty EPS to grow 20 percent/15 percent in FY24/FY25," the firm wrote in its report.

Moreover, the report highlighted that financials and oil & gas are likely to account for 63 percent of the incremental FY24E earnings growth for Nifty. "Excluding BFSI, we expect Nifty FY24 earnings to grow at 20 percent; while excluding metals and oil & gas, Nifty FY24 earnings are likely to post 16 percent on year growth," MOFSL said.

As for the top picks, Nuvama remains overweight on margin-sensitive sectors like FMCG, domestic autos, cement, telecom and internet. Among large-caps, MOFSL is bullish on ICICI Bank, ITC, L&T, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Ultratech Cement, Avenue Supermarts, Titan and Zomato.

Within the mid-cap space, the firm prefers names like M&M Financial Services, Ashok Leyland, Metro Brands, Indian Hotels and Godrej Properties.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​