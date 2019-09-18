App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India gold seen opening flat, copper down

INDIA-METALS-PREOPEN:India gold seen opening flat, copper down


MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's gold futures are likely to open steady on Tuesday morning, following overseas markets, though a stronger rupee could weigh on prices later, analysts said.


* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended up 0.16 percent at 27,936 rupees per 10 grams in the previous session.


* Global gold was trading steady $1,720.70 an ounce, as investors remain focused on the development in Greece's struggle with its debt crisis after Athens delayed its decision on accepting the terms of a new bailout.


* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow and red metals, which are quoted in dollars.


COPPER


Copper futures are likely to open a tad lower following global markets and the stronger rupee, analysts said.


* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX ended 0.12 percent lower at 418.85 rupees per kg on Monday.


* London copper was trading 0.46 percent lower at $8,471 a tonne on Tuesday morning.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)



First Published on Feb 7, 2012 09:36 am

tags #Commodities

