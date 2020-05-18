App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

India-focussed offshore funds, ETFs see $5 billion outflow in March quarter amid COVID-19 pandemic

Of the total quarterly net outflow of $5 billion, India-focussed offshore ETFs registered a net withdrawal of $3.6 billion, while the remaining $1.4 billion was withdrawn by India-focussed offshore funds, the report noted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India-focussed offshore funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed a net outflow of $5 billion in three months ended March 2020, making it the eighth consecutive quarter of withdrawal amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Morningstar report. In comparison, a net outflow of $2.1 billion was witnessed during the quarter ended December.

Since the quarter ended June 2018, the category has lost $16.3 billion of net assets. India-focussed offshore funds and ETFs are some of the eminent investment vehicles through which foreign investors invest in Indian equity markets.

Of the total quarterly net outflow of $5 billion, India-focussed offshore ETFs registered a net withdrawal of $3.6 billion, while the remaining $1.4 billion was withdrawn by India-focussed offshore funds, the report noted.

Close

The gravity of the situation in recent times can be gauged from the fact that the net outflows for the category in the first three months of 2020 was close to the amount of net outflows the category witnessed in the calendar year 2018 ($5.3 billion) and 2019 ($5.9 billion).

related news

Flows into offshore funds are generally considered to be long-term in nature, whereas flows into offshore ETFs indicate predominantly short-term money.

"Higher net outflows from India-focussed offshore funds indicate that foreign investors with long-term investment horizons have been adopting a cautious stance towards India. Though this is concerning, but not entirely unexpected, given the country's current economic landscape and uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global as well as domestic economy," the report said.

"The future trend of the flows in the India-focussed offshore fund and ETF category would revolve around how India fares in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic versus other comparable countries and how the government brings the country's dwindling economy back on track amid multiple hindrances," it added.

The shock of the coronavirus pandemic has been much more severe and faster than any other financial disruption witnessed in the past.

The sharp drop in the equity markets decreased the asset base of India-focussed offshore funds and ETFs. During the quarter, their assets declined to $29.8 billion from $49.4 billion recorded in the previous quarter.

During the quarter ended March 2020, all three segments -- large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap -- performed negatively. The Sensex fell by 28.5 per cent, while BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices dropped 29.4 per cent and 29.9 per cent, respectively.

The value of investment into Indian equities in foreign funds tumbled to an estimated $134.5 billion during the quarter ended March 2020 against $199.5 billion recorded in the previous quarter.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 06:03 pm

tags #Business #Market news

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | What is human challenge trial and how it can help develop COVID-19 vaccine faster

Explained | What is human challenge trial and how it can help develop COVID-19 vaccine faster

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in early study, shares soar

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in early study, shares soar

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown 4.0 begins with many relaxations, India COVID-19 cases set to hit 1 lakh

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown 4.0 begins with many relaxations, India COVID-19 cases set to hit 1 lakh

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.