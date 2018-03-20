India currently part of expensive 4 club in terms of valuations: Credit Suisse’s Sakthi Siva

While the market struggles to give good returns, especially in the context where it gave stellar returns last year, experts at Credit Suisse have chosen to remain underweight on India.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sakthi Siva of Credit Suisse said that valuation as well as earnings revisions were the key issues for its stance.

“India has been part of the ‘expensive 4’ club in terms of valuations. On the earnings front, there have been 3-4 years of earnings downgrades and the revisions are extremely poor here,” she told the channel.

While net sales by FIIs have worried the Street, Sakthi believes that India is not in a capitulation territory yet. She highlighted how the last time there was foreign investor capitulation two years ago.

Speaking on other issues such as politics and the recently-discovered banking scam, she hopes that the issues are resolved soon. Politics, meanwhile, are slowing down pace of reforms, she added.

On a sectoral basis, she likes IT and metals space. Her preferred names are HCL Technologies and Hindalco.