App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India Cements shares jump 15%, experts say HNI buying behind upsurge

Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani increased his shareholding in India Cements to 4.73 percent at the end of the December quarter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India Cements share price rallied 15.4 percent intraday on February 25, with experts attributing the upsurge to a high networth individual (HNI) buying the stock.

"I think Radhakishan Damani is seen raising his stake in the company, which could be only reason for rally in the share price," SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com told CNBC-TV18.

"The enterprise value per tonne is quite low, but summer season will remain for three-four months, hence there is a good tailwind in terms of pricing and volume for cement companies. I am extremely positive on the space, but in case of India Cement, HNI buying could be the only reason," he said.

Close

Damani, who is known for his stock investment skills, increased his shareholding in India Cements to 4.73 percent at the end of December quarter, as per shareholding pattern available on exchanges.

related news

In September quarter 2019, Damani held 1.3 percent stake in the company.

The stock, which lost 17 percent in the last nine months, was quoting at Rs 85.10, up Rs 10.90, or 14.69 percent, amid high volumes on the BSE at 1449 hours.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 03:19 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #India Cements

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.