India can manage COVID-19 without strict lockdowns on higher recovery, low mortality rates: Kotak Institutional Equities

The recent flattening in the number of new and active COVID-19 cases in India raises hopes that India may achieve some sort of a peak, said a report from Kotak Institutional Equities.

However, the brokerage firm added that India went through a similar phase in August before cases accelerated.

The sharp increase in recovery rates in India and continued low mortality rate on reported basis may ‘help’ India ‘manage’ the epidemic without strict lockdowns and wait for mass vaccination and/or herd immunity, said the report from Kotak.

Kotak is of the view that the elimination of the virus is not an option with large number of confirmed, and potentially, even higher number of unconfirmed cases (based on serological surveys in parts of the country).

"The other options of vaccination and herd immunity may be some time away, which would rule out a swift recovery in economic activity in general and the areas of mass assembly (hospitality) and mass movement (transportation and travel). The physical nature of jobs in the services sector will hurt the urban poor, in our view," Kotak said.

"The recent resurgence in cases in Europe highlights the risk of subsequent waves upon relaxation of lockdowns. India’s hopes now rest on medical (vaccine) or natural (herd) immunity as the economic cost of lockdowns is enormous. Both are some time away," Kotak said.

Kotak highlighted that the number of daily new cases in several countries in Europe has started to subside after a second peak a few days back.

The first peak was in April when all countries implemented aggressive lockdowns.

The increase in new cases globally in the first half of September suggests that the assembly and movement of people during the holiday season (second half of August and early September) primarily contributed to the second wave in Europe, Kotak pointed out.

