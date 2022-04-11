India best place to be in long-term, says Sandeep Bhatia of Macquarie Securities

Representative image

India is probably one of the best markets to be in from a long-term perspective as the country is clearly doing a lot of the right things, Sandeep Bhatia, country head and head of equities at Macquarie Capital Securities told CNCB-TV18 in an interview on April 11.

Bhatia believes that the Indian markets will continue to raise their profile within the emerging markets basket going ahead. Over the past two years, the weight of Indian securities in the emerging market indices of major index aggregators like MSCI and FTSE has risen because of their outperformance over global peers.

That said, in the near term, Bhatia expects the market to move lower or remain flat because of headwinds emanating from a likely downgrade to earnings estimates and higher global commodity prices.

Global commodity prices have soared in the past six weeks led by crude oil following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that triggered sanctions from several advanced economies on the former.

On the sectoral front, Bhatia expects information technology stocks to retain their leadership of the market as they have in the past two years even if the sector’s margins are likely to remain under pressure due to higher staff costs.

The IT sector will dominate headlines over the next two weeks as several companies from the sector announce their March quarter earnings starting with Tata Consultancy Services on April 11.

Bhatia also expects some lenders like ICICI Bank and State Bank of India to remain at the top of investors’ buying list while economy-facing companies could become the flavor of the season if commodity prices stabilize.

