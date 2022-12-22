India best-performing market amid choppy macros, says Marathon Trends PMS' Atul Suri

Stock markets have been choppy and moved sharply this year, tracking steep movements in global macroeconomic conditions such as inflation, bond yields and geopolitical tensions arising out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Marathon Trends Portfolio Management Services CEO Atul Suri has said.

While market movements cannot be predicted, Suri said India was the best performer globally and that banking was the top-performing sector in the country.

"Nobody knows - the market has had such swings, such mega macro moves ... so to some extent, we live one month, one week, one year at a time and that's how we really have to play our innings. It's like cricket," Suri said in an interview with CNBC TV18. "We are the best performing market globally."

Also read: At least 89 companies gear up to go public in 2023, aim to mop up around Rs 1.4 trillion

Suri remains is about the movement of the US markets over the next few months, as they will decide the trajectory for Indian markets as well.