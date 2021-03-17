India among top performing markets in FY21; investors’ wealth swell by Rs 94 lakh crore

Indian equities fared remarkably well in the Financial Year 2020-2021 (FY21) and market barometer Sensex looks set to end the year among the top-performing markets of the world.

In FY21 so far, the cumulative market wealth of BSE-listed firms shot up by Rs 94 lakh crore to Rs 207.3 lakh crore.

On March 31, 2020, the overall market-capitalisation of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 113.5 lakh crore, data available with BSE showed.

Financial Year 2021 will go down in history as a remarkable one, where Covid-19 dominated the social and economic aspects of human lives. While it still looms as a threat, the availability of vaccines has given hope that it could soon be brought under control.

The outbreak of Covid-19 triggered a sharp selloff in equities globally. However, governments and central banks were quick to announce measures to keep the market aloft.

Low rate regimes and abundant liquidity supported markets globally, and subsequently, with the easing of lockdowns and with economic activities picking pace, markets scaled fresh peaks.

As of March 14, 2021, Sensex and Nifty are up 70 and 72 percent respectively in this financial year, Refinitiv data shows. Thus, both the domestic key indices are among the top-performing markets globally.

The road ahead

Analysts and brokerage firms are positive on the market's long-term prospects, even though there may be some correction in the short-term due to rising bond yields and concerns over inflation.

Said Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking: ``Given the continued improvement in the economy, abundant global liquidity and strong earnings growth, we remain positive on the markets from a medium to long-term horizon despite any short term volatility due to the continued rise in the US 10-year bond yields and increasing numbers of Covid cases in India."

He expects the benchmark Nifty and Sensex to return 10-12 percent in FY22, while broader markets may continue to outperform.

As the long-term prospects of the market are positive and more companies are getting listed in the secondary market, India’s market-capitalisation can see a double-digit rise by the end of FY22.

"We expect that overall market-cap should increase more than the Index returns, as more companies get listed on the exchanges over the next year. Moreover, the LIC IPO is also lined up sometimes during the middle of FY22, which will also add significantly to the market cap," Roy said.

According to the equity strategist from Angel Broking, "while we expect the benchmark Nifty to return 10-12 percent, we expect the market cap to increase by 17-20 percent, which would be slightly higher than the expected nominal GDP growth of 14-15 percent for FY22."

Sectors that could led the market rally

He believes BFSI, consumer durables, infrastructure and cement will continue to lead the market rally.

Chemicals and IT sectors will also make a compelling case for investment, given strong revenue visibility, Roy predicted.

Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities, underscored that India’s V-shaped recovery could be stronger than other economies because of the severe lockdown that was imposed in the country last year.

He believes the low base caused due to last year’s lockdown will provide very high earnings growth for the next three quarters.

Pre-COVID India has added more than about $100 billion to its forex reserves. Due to the strong accumulation of reserves, RBI could be in a better position to handle any currency weakness in the future, Oza pointed out.

Some correction likely

The concerns of a rich valuation persist and the market may see some correction intermittently.

"Valuations of Nifty50 are very rich at 22 times on a one-year forward basis that is FY22E, but reasonable at 18.6 times on FY23E that is on a two-year forward basis. As time passes, valuations of Nifty50 could keep correcting," said Oza.

According to him, "Investors would start discounting FY23E by end of this calendar year or end of FY22E. Considering 300-400 bps premium of equity price to earnings (PE) over bond PE, we can justify forward PE of 19-20 times for Nifty50. On FY23E earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 793, we can expect Nifty50 to end FY22 somewhere near 15,500 levels. If Nifty50 goes below 14,000 levels, then it will be the ideal time to accumulate stocks from a two to three year perspective."

Oza also says that India's market cap, or M-Cap, will see a decent increase as more companies are getting listed on the exchange.

"India’s market-cap could also go up anywhere between 6 and 11 percent from now till the end of FY22, assuming more companies get listed on the exchange. If LIC gets listed in FY22, then there could be incremental five to six percent additions to India’s overall market capitalization," he suggested.

Cyclical and economy-driven

The Executive Vice President at Kotak Securities is convinced that FY22 could belong to the cyclical and economy-driven sectors, but rising bond yields could cap or lead to de-rating in some richly valued sectors.

The sectors and pockets that can lead the rally in FY22 are banks, capital goods, construction, engineering, oil and gas, cement, real estate and metals. There could be selective stocks from FMCG and IT that could also do well in the period, Oza said.

A lower base, government stimulus and increased CAPEX and infra spending suggest that FY22 will augur well, even though a large part of it is already factored into the market.

"In FY22, the economy and corporates will continue to see revival and growth, led by a lower base, fiscal support from the government and increasing capital and infra spending. The EPS for Nifty is expected to grow by over 30 percent. However, a large part of this is already factored into the market performance and valuations are running at historical highs for Nifty," Sunil Jain, Head Equity Research - Retail at Nirmal Bang, pointed out.

He said that the market is factoring in over 15 percent growth in FY23 and Nifty valuation is trading at 18 PE FY23 earnings, which is towards the higher end of valuation. ``We feel at an index level there is limited scope for re-rating and expect the market to remain in a range," he said.

Jain believes financial, IT, FMCG and pharma sectors can outperform the overall market in the coming financial year.

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher pointed out that while the market's long-term trend remains intact, Nifty is facing resistance at 15,200 currently and a break of 14,700 would call for further correction, maybe up to 14,000-13,800 levels, while a decisive move past 15,200 can result in further high of 15,500-15,800-16,000.

The brokerage firm believes all sectors will participate in the market rally, but auto, infra, financials and pharma may lead the rally.

