India a bright spot in shaky global realty market but may see pushback if home loan rates cross 9.5%: CLSA

Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST

The foreign brokerage firm is bullish on DLF, Prestige and Sobha, which are focused on NCR and Bengaluru residential markets

Representational image.

High interest rates and inflation are hurting the global property boom but India remains a bright spot.

Despite a rise in mortgage rates and property prices, housing demand remains steady in India, according to foreign brokerage firm CLSA’s channel checks.

“Most developers and property brokers indicated footfalls and conversion remain steady despite a 150 basis points increase in mortgage rates over the past six months and a 6 percent increase in property prices over the past 12 months,” CLSA said in a recent report.

To fight inflation, the Reserve Bank of India has increased its benchmark repo rate by 190 basis points since May. As a result, home loan rates also rose but banks are now slashing them to sustain the strong demand momentum.

Housing Development Finance Corporation, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Bank of Maharashtra have cut rates on home loans by 15-30 basis points since October.

Demand should remain resilient up to mortgage rates of 9.5 percent but beyond that, there could be pushback from buyers, believes CLSA. Currently, mortgage rates are at 8.5 percent.