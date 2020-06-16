App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ind-Swift Labs locked at upper circuit ahead of drug launch in US

The company has received the commercial orders and the supplies are beginning from the current quarter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ind-Swift Laboratories shares were locked in 10 percent upper circuit on June 16 ahead of antihistamine drug launch in the US markets.

The stock was trading at Rs 33.15, up 9.95 percent on the BSE at 14:46 hours IST. It rallied 111 percent from its March lows.

"We are set to commercially launch key API - Fexofenadine, an antihistamine drug used for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis and Urticaria in US market," Ind-Swift Laboratories in its BSE filing on June 15 said.

Close

The company further said it has tied up with a reputed generic player in USA, which had filed the ANDA using the IndSwift Laboratories Limited DMF.

related news

The company has received the commercial orders and the supplies are beginning from the current quarter, it added.

Ind-Swift said USA was a significant market for this product. Over 14 percent of the total turnover of the Company is contributed by the US market.

The company supplies 7-8 products commercially to the US market.

"The company has been successfully inspected by the USFDA in March 2020 for the sixth time since its inception, without any 483 observations. The company has also received EIR," Ind-Swift said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 03:11 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Ind-Swift Laboratories

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 | As restrictions ease, COVID-19 cases on the rise in many tier-2 cities: Report

Unlock 1.0 | As restrictions ease, COVID-19 cases on the rise in many tier-2 cities: Report

Centre expects June exports to match pre-coronavirus levels: Report

Centre expects June exports to match pre-coronavirus levels: Report

India's fuel demand reaches 80-85% of pre-COVID levels

India's fuel demand reaches 80-85% of pre-COVID levels

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.