App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Income Tax Department conducts searches at Oberoi Realty, Capacite Infra

Confirming the development, a senior official of the I-T Department told Moneycontrol there was suspicion on related party transaction within Oberoi and also of a difference between the sale price of housing units shown on the books and the registered prices.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Income Tax Department August 20 conducted searches at offices of Oberoi Realty and its vendor Capacite Infraprojects to probe suspicious fund trails in the companies.

Confirming the development, a senior official of I-T Department told Moneycontrol there was suspicion on related party transaction within Oberoi. The department also suspected a difference between the sale price of housing units shown on the books and the registered prices.

Moneycontrol has asked Oberoi Realty and Capacite for comments, and the story will be updated as soon as they respond.

Close

Another source told Moneycontrol, “Capacite Infra is one of the largest vendors of Oberoi Realty and recently secured Rs 400 crore-worth orders.”

related news

The tax department has also scrutinized flat buyers details of the company. Since Oberoi Realty deals in the luxury home segment, the department suspects benami transactions by flat buyers to hide their identities.

Oberoi Realty was under the scanner of Ministry of Corporate Affairs for alleged misuse of the proceeds from its Initial Public Offering (IPO), as against the promised objectives in Draft Red Hearing Prospectus (DRHP).

In the last two months, this is the second time a large builder is under the scanner of the investigation department of Income Tax. Last month, the tax department conducted searches in offices of Hubtown and its joint venture firms.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 02:58 pm

tags #Capacite Infra #Income Tax #investigation #Ministry of Corporate Affairs #Oberoi Realty #searches

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.