In times of expected volatility, trust ‘Back Ratio Spread’ to generate profitable trade

As the market has been keeping us on the edge since some time now, where everything else is in place but there seems a lack of just one push that could lead to a big move to unfold.

Situations like these where a psychological level holds the index/stock for quite some time, trading possible crossover becomes very difficult. Especially, after a couple of failed attempts.

To keep trying to trade a possible break out, one needs to resort to a strategy in options especially used to trade either side volatility.

The situation we have at hand is expecting either a big move upon crossover of the known hurdle or similar if not equally fierce but a move down in case of a failure. This gives limited probability to the underlying meandering around the same level.

I am revisiting one of my favorite strategies in times of expected volatility of Back Ratio Spread. Here, taking the upside known hurdle example forward if there is an expectation of a Break-Out with an equal possibility of a failure, we would be better off trading it with a Call Back Ratio spread.

The trade is simple as we need to Sell a Call of the strike closer to the current underlying level and Buy not 1 but 2 Calls of a higher strike Call. What this ends up doing at the beginning is that it reduces the premium outflow considering the Higher calls cost lower and then the Call of strike close to current level.

Now for the outcome, in case the breakout does come along the Call sold, it will start to bleed but after a brief move compounding impact of the Calls come into play giving 1 Call against and 2 Calls in favor of our pay-off.

On the flip side if there is a failure, while the Only Call Buyers would start bleeding, at times proper strike selection could actually bring in positive pay-off in case of a large opposite move, making us a winner in case of a Head or a Tail.

The only move that could create negative pay-off is if the underlying stops and does not move. Hence, the trades shall be taken with a time stop loss of 2-4 sessions.

In case if an exit is not triggered within that time frame, exit the trade and wait for another trigger. This strategy costs you dear in terms of time with 2 Options Long Vs 1 Short.

Same as Calls we can execute this trade for a possible breach of support with a Put short in the strike close to current underlying level and 2 Longs in lower strike Puts.

The mathematics still remains the same -- profitability in either side of volatility. Obviously, the move down here would be potentially much more profitable.

However, there is a caveat, the attraction of this trade setup starts to fade as we go close to the expiry, hence advisable to avoid this trade in the final week of expiry.

In such a situation, simple spreads would do as the premiums must have come off due to time value decay element.

Moulding Options and non-linearity of its pay-off could not be better utilized than in trades like Back Ratios. Be vigilant of the limitations of it and make the most of any possible Volatility with a directional twist.

The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited.