App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In times of expected volatility, trust ‘Back Ratio Spread’ to generate profitable trade

To keep trying to trade a possible break out, one needs to resort to a strategy in options especially used to trade either side volatility.

Shubham Agarwal
Whatsapp

Shubham Agarwal

As the market has been keeping us on the edge since some time now, where everything else is in place but there seems a lack of just one push that could lead to a big move to unfold.

Situations like these where a psychological level holds the index/stock for quite some time, trading possible crossover becomes very difficult. Especially, after a couple of failed attempts.

To keep trying to trade a possible break out, one needs to resort to a strategy in options especially used to trade either side volatility.

Shubham Agarwal
Shubham Agarwal
CEO and Head of Research|Quantsapp Private Limited

The situation we have at hand is expecting either a big move upon crossover of the known hurdle or similar if not equally fierce but a move down in case of a failure. This gives limited probability to the underlying meandering around the same level.

I am revisiting one of my favorite strategies in times of expected volatility of Back Ratio Spread. Here, taking the upside known hurdle example forward if there is an expectation of a Break-Out with an equal possibility of a failure, we would be better off trading it with a Call Back Ratio spread.

The trade is simple as we need to Sell a Call of the strike closer to the current underlying level and Buy not 1 but 2 Calls of a higher strike Call. What this ends up doing at the beginning is that it reduces the premium outflow considering the Higher calls cost lower and then the Call of strike close to current level.

Now for the outcome, in case the breakout does come along the Call sold, it will start to bleed but after a brief move compounding impact of the Calls come into play giving 1 Call against and 2 Calls in favor of our pay-off.

On the flip side if there is a failure, while the Only Call Buyers would start bleeding, at times proper strike selection could actually bring in positive pay-off in case of a large opposite move, making us a winner in case of a Head or a Tail.

The only move that could create negative pay-off is if the underlying stops and does not move. Hence, the trades shall be taken with a time stop loss of 2-4 sessions.

In case if an exit is not triggered within that time frame, exit the trade and wait for another trigger. This strategy costs you dear in terms of time with 2 Options Long Vs 1 Short.

Same as Calls we can execute this trade for a possible breach of support with a Put short in the strike close to current underlying level and 2 Longs in lower strike Puts.

The mathematics still remains the same -- profitability in either side of volatility. Obviously, the move down here would be potentially much more profitable.

However, there is a caveat, the attraction of this trade setup starts to fade as we go close to the expiry, hence advisable to avoid this trade in the final week of expiry.

In such a situation, simple spreads would do as the premiums must have come off due to time value decay element.

Moulding Options and non-linearity of its pay-off could not be better utilized than in trades like Back Ratios. Be vigilant of the limitations of it and make the most of any possible Volatility with a directional twist.

The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 12:17 pm

tags #Market #Technicals

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.