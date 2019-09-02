'In times of corporate defaults, why not invest in microfinance sector'

Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers

Big corporates have enjoyed the privilege of availing loans easily on the back of their image, brand name, reputation and creditworthiness. And, the creditors have been happy to join hands with them, confident of getting their money. In contrast, micro loans, especially for low-income groups, are hard to come by as it is also not easy to develop trust.

Having seen a series of defaults by big corporates, one is forced to think: why faith in big corporates when it has been such a failure?

Manpasand Beverages, DHFL, IL&FS, Jet Airways, Cox & Kings, Talwalkars, Gitanjali Gems, PC Jeweller etc., are all defaulters. Many of them allegedly cooked books for decades until they were found out.

Despite being top-rated companies, they failed to repay the money owed to banks. Due to 'faith', big loans were given by major lenders to these corporates, something they regret now. Also, investors’ capital has been eroded and they suffered huge losses.

Thus, intention of many renowned corporates remained questionable for not delivering what was promised and all the credit worthiness on back of which huge loans were sanctioned (despite sometimes low collateral against it) were wasted.

But, big investors, mutual funds and financial institutions are always keen on investing in such companies. Even though they were trading at higher/rich valuations, approximately at around 40-50x P/E ratio, the demand persisted. Investors’ blind faith in such companies remains.

The opposite is true of microfinance industry (MFI), which plays a pivotal role in serving the underserved and unserved sections of the population.

Thought it has a higher probability of loan repayment, we fail to give the sector a higher valuation. Data suggests that during the financial crunch brought about by demonetisation, more than 95 percent borrowers strived hard to repay their dues.

Despite no collateral, these borrowers fear not repaying their loans unlike the corporates. The intention to pay back is good. So, why can't we have faith in this sector, which is trading at lower valuations?

This sector seems neglected by investors. Despite the slowdown, microfinance industry grew by 42.9 percent in Q1FY19-20, over the previous year, having a gross loan portfolio of Rs 1,90,684 crore on the back of growing number of micro-borrowers and the quality of portfolio.

A recent Reserve Bank of India report said that of the total Rs 71,543-crore frauds reported during FY18-19, those involving an amount less than Rs 1 lakh (the small-value frauds) were only 0.1 percent. This clearly shows micro-borrowers intention to return loan sooner or later.

Companies such as Satin Creditcare, have maintained high credit discipline. During the post demonetisation period of January 2017 to December 2017, the collection efficiency ratio was at 97.5 percent. The ratio was maintained after January 2018 at 99.4 percent.

Ujjivan Financial Services, Bandhan Bank and IndusInd Bank are all doing well. Their valuations are still attractive, considering the huge potential in the sector, borrower intention to repay, high collection efficiency, extreme diversification due to low ticket size and also good governance. At the current level, they are trading at much lower valuations.

Investors have already put in a lot of faith in big corporates, only to regret and see erosion of capital. The market is still bearing the brunt of this misplaced faith. It's high time that trust be built in micro borrowers, specifically towards the MFI sector. Thus, it’s a good time to invest in the microfinance industry, as the political risk has faded away because of the majority the central government enjoys.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

1 year at Rs 289