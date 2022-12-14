 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In third 'sea change' in his career, Howard Marks sees an era of lenders and bargain hunters

Moneycontrol News
Mumbai / Dec 14, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST

Marks believes that the macroeconomic policy response from government and central banks, in particular, have ushered in a new “sea-change” in the global investment environment

Howard Marks, one of the world’s most revered investors and founder of Oaktree Capital, believes that he is currently witnessing the third “sea-change” in his 53-year-old career.

In his five-decade-long career, Marks has seen several “boom and bust” cycles, the rise and fall of great countries and shifting tides of economic powers across the world. For the veteran hedge fund manager, the first ever “sea change”, as he describes it, came in the 1970s when credit investors went from avoiding risk at all costs to seeing risk in relative terms to returns.

“Young people joining the industry today would likely be shocked to learn that, back then, investors didn’t think in risk/return terms. Now that’s all we do. Ergo, a sea change,” Marks noted in his recent memo.

Another sea change during his career occurred with the chairmanship of Paul Volcker at the US Federal Reserve. Tasked with breaking the back of nearly a decade-long high inflation environment, Volcker ushered in the era of lower interest rates in the US after his successful fight against inflation that lasted for nearly 40 years.

Over the past four decades, as the cost of borrowing plummeted in the developed world, investors ventured farther up the risk spectrum to make returns they deemed satisfactory. In the four decades between 1982 and 2022, the S&P500 index gave annualised returns of 10 percent with inflation largely sub- 5 percent.

“What a period! There can be no greater financial and investment career luck than to have participated in it,” Marks said.