In the times of coronavirus, firms struggle to get shareholder to tender shares

The coronavirus pandemic has been a nightmare for companies around the world. Most are struggling to stay afloat as nationwide lockdown has forced them into a hiatus, putting pressure on their ability to pay workers, manage debt as valuations tumble in the face of dwindling business.

Another beast has now emerged to haunt corporates. According to media reports, some companies are now struggling to get shareholders to tender shares.

Tendering of shares is a type of public takeover bid constituting an offer to purchase some or all of shareholders' shares in a corporation. Tender offers are typically made publicly and shareholders are invited to sell their shares for a specified price and within a particular window of time.

According to a Business Standard report, British financial services company Standard Chartered has decided to terminate its Indian depository receipts (IDRs) under which the shares were to be sold on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The listing on LSE was to allow JP Morgan Securities to purchase stock under an agreement for a buyback programme. But, it has since been suspended. Nonetheless, the shares can be purchased on LSE by any other investor other than JP Morgan Securities.

“We believe that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (including lockdown at various places, work from home by various organisations, and restricted movement of people to essential services), the IDR holders may face considerable issues in submitting hard copies of the withdrawal orders and the enclosures thereto. Accordingly the company has decided to provide an option of submission of soft copy of the withdrawal orders and the relevant enclosures by the IDR holders,” the company said.

“Due to the COVID-19 crisis and subsequent lockdown, the public shareholder’s/ seller’s broker(s) are finding difficulty in tendering the shares,” said Another firm Orchid Securities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 morning extended the lockdown to May 3.