In pics | Politicians and investments: How diversified are their portfolios?

Rahul Gandhi | Congress | Net worth: Rs 15.16 crore | Assets: Rs 15.88 crore | Liabilities: Rs 72.01 lakh The president of the Indian National Congress prefers real estate and equity endowment as 96.4 percent of his investments are done in these sectors. Real estate makes up close to 63.4 percent of his portfolio at Rs 10.08 crore while equity forms 33 percent, with a large portion invested in mutual funds. Gandhi's portfolio shows prudence as he holds only 0.7 percent of his money in cash at Rs 11.33 lakh. Gold forms a minuscule 0.1 percent of the portfolio at Rs 2.91 lakh. This indicates that most of his money is allocated to wealth maximisation. Another interesting takeaway from his portfolio is that a major portion of his debt, at Rs 39.8 lakh, is being held in the PPF account. (Image: Twitter/@RahulGandhi)