In expiry week, Theta decay can be obtained along with expected upmove in futures

Chhitij Jain

Strategy setup – 'Expiry week Theta depreciating'

Nifty50 and its components have shown smart recovery from the support levels and current structure indicates that a small rally could extend further.

Many stocks are offering lucrative buying opportunity after a correction and we have picked Marico from the pack. FMCG counters have remained the flavour of the season and the party is expected to continue further in the coming days. Follow up buying is expected in the counter and considering the expiry week 'Theta depreciating', traders can form 'unconventional covered call' strategy in the counter where long positions in future can be initiated along with thrice short positions in OTM call options.

Option chain analysis

Option data reflecting the base formation in the counter as fresh open interest addition has been witnessed in 335 PE. 6,500 contracts have been added on the short side and cumulative open interest reached at 68,900. The Put option of subsequent lower strike price also holds a decent cumulative open interest of more than 67,000 contracts, the setup indicating the confidence of bulls and stock is likely to hold Rs 335 levels in coming days. However, the upside also seems to be limited as 350 strike price call option has added 22,100 contracts in open interest and total open interest has surpassed 2 lakh figures. The expected trading range for the expiry week is Rs 335 to Rs 350.

Technical structure

Steep fall of the last few weeks has finally been arrested and stock has been going through a base-building process. The counter has come out of a bearish cycle of lower top and lower bottom and seems to be ready for trend reversal buying. There is bullish Engulfing candlestick formation on the daily chart where the green candle has engulfed the previous two red candles suggesting that bears have lost grip over the stock. RSI has made a range shift from bearish zone to sideways zone and bounced back from important support levels. Setup is suggesting that limited upside will not be ruled out and stock can propel upto 350 in current expiry.

Strategy: 'Unconventional covered call' (30th January 20 Contracts)

Considering the overall structure where limited upside is expected in the counter after a mild correction, traders can enter into 'unconventional covered call' where 1 lot of future contract can buy and 3 lots of 350 CE can sell. The strategy would provide decent risk-reward to the trades where Theta Decay can also be obtained along with expected upmove in futures.

Buy Future (1 lot) at 340.85Sell 350 CE (3 lots) at 1.70Total premium inflow 5.10Break even 335.75Stop loss 335Profit booking level 350

Maximum gain upto 14.25

(The author is Head of Derivatives at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.)