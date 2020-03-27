App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In charts | Coronavirus crisis: RBI, central banks worldwide cut rate, issue stimulus packages

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor announced a massive 75 basis points cut in repo rates. This was the 5th biggest repo rate cut by RBI in the last two decades.

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das, on March 27, announced a massive 75 basis points cut in repo rate as a measure to counter the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the fifth biggest repo rate cut by RBI in the last two decades. Repo rate now stands at 4.40 percent vs 5.15 percent earlier.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, central banks of major economies have taken a step to cut the rate and also announced the stimulus packages to survive the economy.

Repo Rate 27032020

Close

 

related news

Central banks have cut their rates in response to the economic damage caused by the covid-19 epidemic

Central banks rate cut 27032020

Stimulus Package:

- India announced an economic stimulus package worth 1.7 trillion rupees (USD 22.5 billion) on Thursday to help those affected by the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

- United States Senate has approved historic USD  2 trillion stimulus deals amid growing coronavirus fears

- Italy government is ready to spend as much as 25 billion euros (USD 28.3 billion) on stimulus measures to shield the economy from Europe’s worst outbreak of the coronavirus.

- China’s central bank has launched USD 79 billion stimulus for virus-hit companies

- UK government has allocated a total of almost 57 billion pounds (USD 66 billion) to fight the economic fallout from the coronavirus.​

Stimulus package 27032020

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 02:11 pm

tags #coronavirus

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.