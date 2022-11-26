 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

In a week of record highs, 48 smallcap stocks gain 10-36%

Rakesh Patil
Nov 26, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

In November, so far, foreign institutional investors have purchased equities worth Rs 11,358.48 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,588.43 crore

The Indian market scaled new highs in the week ended November 25, as investors cheered suggestions of the US Federal Reserve slowing rate hike pace, a fall in crude oil prices, a weak dollar and buying by foreign investors.

For the week, the 30-pack BSE Sensex rose 630.16 points, or 1 percent, to end at 62,293.64, while the broader Nifty added 205.15 points, or 1.12 percent, to close at 18,512.80 levels.

During the week, the Sensex and the Bank Nifty also touched all-time highs, while the Nifty is just shy of its life high.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty media index rose 5.4 percent, PSU bank index added 5 percent and oil & gas and information technology 2.5 percent each. The Nifty realty index, however, shed nearly a percent.

The BSE midcap index gained 2 percent, the small-cap index 1.5 percent and the large-cap index rose 0.8 percent.

"Bulls dominated the Dalal Street, with the indices parked near record highs, supported by favourable triggers like FII buying, a drop in crude prices, a falling dollar index and declining bond yields," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.