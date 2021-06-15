MARKET NEWS

In a first, India-related SPAC raises funds in US listing

The shares of the company started trading on Nasdaq on June 9, under the ticker symbol "GACQU". On June 14, the stock closed at $9.95, up 0.10 percent.

June 15, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST

Special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (GCAC) has raised $170 million from Nasdaq listing, making it the first India-related SPAC to raise funds, The Economic Times reported.

Backed by private equity veteran Rohan Ajila and Manipal Technologies chairman Gautham Pai, GCAC intends to invest in industries focusing on consumer products and services sectors.

"We intend to focus on global consumer companies with a significant Asia presence or a compelling Asia potential, especially India," said Ajila, co-chairman and CEO of GCAC. "This complements the expertise of our management team in cross-border M&A, business development and Asia/India expansion," he said.

The shares of the company started trading on Nasdaq on June 9, under the ticker symbol "GACQU". On June 14, the stock closed at $9.95, up 0.20 percent from the previous day, but down 0.5 percent from the issue price of $10.

SPACs are companies with no commercial operations. They are formed strictly to raise capital through an initial public offering (IPO) for the purpose of acquiring an existing company. Also known as "blank check companies", SPACs have been around for decades. In recent years, they've become more popular, attracting big-name underwriters and investors and raising a record amount of IPO money in 2019.

Also Read: The rise of SPACs: Is it IPO disruptors or blank check distortions?

According to ET, two other SPACs are eyeing a listing in the US. These include one by Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar and AP International Group managing partner Sanjay Wadhwa.
