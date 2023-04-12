Improved sentiment, hopes of better sales fuel gains in pharma stocks; Divi's Lab spurts 8%

Shares of pharmaceutical companies inched higher in early trade on April 12, buoyed by an improved sentiment and hopes of better sales on the back of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

"Expectations of improved sales prospects as we see more news around rising COVID cases could potentially be one reason for the uptick seen in pharma stocks today," said Vishal Manchanda, Vice-President of Institutional Research at Systematix Shares and Stocks (India).

"Additionally, there is a positive sentiment surrounding the pharma sector in anticipation of a recovery in the US market, which could show signs as early as the fourth quarter results," Manchanda added.

Vaibhavi Ranjan