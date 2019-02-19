Immediate support for Nifty at 10,585; India VIX needs to cool off for a bounceback: Sanctum Wealth

Ashish Chaturmohta

Nifty closed in the red for the seventh consecutive session on February 18 to close at 10,641, down 0.78 percent for the day. The broader market i.e. the BSE Midcap and Smallcap underperformed the benchmark as they lost 1 percent each for the day.

The market breadth on NSE was negative with one stock advancing for every two declines. For the day, index formed a long body bearish candlestick. After failing to hold 11,000, the index has retraced back to the lower end of the trading range of 11,100-10,550.

The immediate support for Nifty is seen at 10,585 and then 10,530. A break below 10,530 would lead to a breakdown from the range and we expect the market to move initially towards 10,330. On the upside, the index needs to cross 10,790 for a bounceback to be seen towards 10,930.

Nifty options: Maximum open interest for Puts is seen at strike price 10,400 followed by 10,700. For Calls, it is seen at strike price 11,000 followed by 10,800.

Call writing was seen in 10,700 and 10,800 along with Put unwinding in 10,700 and 10,300; suggesting upside could be capped for the market.

India VIX jumped 9.36 percent to close around 18 for the day. VIX is again on the rise which is negative for the market as it would lead to volatility. Cooling off in VIX would help the market to bounce back.

Here are five stocks that could give 9-12 percent return in the short term:

Balrampur Chini Mills: Buy| LTP: Rs 120| Stop loss: Rs 114| Target: Rs 135| Upside: 12 percent

In the month of March and April last year, stock witnessed a decline from Rs 120 to Rs 59. The stock has been consolidating at lower levels since then and rallied back to 120 on high volumes that indicates buying participation.

For the last three months, the stock has been consolidating between Rs 120 and Rs 95. Thus, forming a bullish cup and handle pattern between Rs 59 and Rs 120 over a one-year period.

Currently, the stock is trading at a breakout level of Rs 120. The price has also given a breakout on the upside from Bollinger Band with the expansion of bands indicating a continuation of the trend in the direction of breakout on the daily chart.

MACD line has given positive crossover with its average above equilibrium level of zero on the weekly chart. Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips towards Rs 118 with a stop loss below Rs 114 and a target of Rs 135.

UPL Limited: Buy| LTP: Rs 822| Stop loss: Rs 790| Target: Rs 900| Upside: 9.5 percent

The stock formed a double bottom pattern between Rs 740 and Rs 540 on the weekly chart. It witnessed a breakout from the pattern in November last year.

Since then the stock has been trading between Rs 730 and Rs 790, consolidating its gains. Price has given a breakout from consolidation with good momentum and volumes to resume its uptrend.

The Average Directional Index (ADX) line, the indicator of trend strength, has moved above the equilibrium level of 20 on the daily chart. MACD line has given positive crossover with its average above neutral level of zero on the weekly chart.

Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips towards Rs 810 with a stop loss below Rs 790 and a target of Rs 900.

Teamlease Services: Buy| LTP: Rs 3,029| Stop loss: Rs 2,900| Target: Rs 3,300| Upside: 9 percent

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 3,310 in June last year and then corrected down towards Rs 2,150 in October. It rallied to Rs 3,058 and then again corrected to Rs 2,500 to bounceback to current levels.

In the process, the stock formed an inverted bullish head and shoulders pattern on the weekly chart. It has seen a breakout from the formation and has closed above the neckline.

Also, the stock has given a breakout on the upside from the Bollinger Band with the expansion of bands indicating a continuation of the trend in the direction of breakout on the daily chart.

Momentum indicators are in bullish mode on daily as well as on the weekly charts. Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 2,980 with a stop loss below Rs 2,900 and a target of Rs 3,300.

Bharat Forge: Sell| LTP: Rs 459| Stop loss: Rs 475| Target: Rs 420| Downside: 8 percent

The stock has been in a downtrend forming lower tops and lower bottom formation for the last one year. The price has been trading in the range of Rs 500 and Rs 470 for the last six weeks.

The stock has given a breakdown from this sideways congestion zone and resumed its downtrend. The price has also given a breakdown on the downside from the Bollinger Band with the expansion of bands indicating a continuation of the trend in the direction of breakout on the daily chart.

MACD line has given a negative crossover with its average below neutral level of zero on the daily chart. Thus, it can be sold at current levels and on the rise towards Rs 465 and a stop loss above Rs 475 for a target of Rs 420.

Ambuja Cement: Sell| LTP: Rs 198| Stop loss: Rs 205| Target: Rs 180| Downside: 9 percent

The stock has been in a downtrend forming lower tops and lower bottom for the last 17 months. The price has again seen a reversal on the downside from its 200-day moving average (DMA) and has resumed its downtrend.

For the day, the stock has formed a long bearish candlestick with high volumes indicating selling pressure in the stock. The price has given a breakdown on the downside from Bollinger Band with the expansion of bands indicating a continuation of the trend in the direction of breakout on the daily chart.

MACD line has given a negative crossover with its average below neutral level of zero on the daily chart. Thus, the stock can be sold at current levels and on rise to Rs 200 with a stop loss above Rs 205 for a target of Rs 180.

The author is Head of Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.