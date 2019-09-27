App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Nifty target likely to be 11,721, further upside could continue in October'

'Overall technical structure suggests that until we are trading above 11,290, we could see the bulls back in action.'

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers

The winning streak of bulls has finally gone through a mild profit-booking. After hitting a high of 11,694.85 on September 23, there has been a decent retracement in prices. The corporate tax rate cut has changed the trend to some extent. Bears have finally taken the back seat, but the journey for bulls will not be very easy and the upside in the short term looks limited to 11,721.

The two days of upward rally has been abated with the doji pattern on the daily chart followed by a big red candle on the session of September 25, suggesting that we may enter a consolidation phase in the days to come.

Close

The Nifty was trading in the rising channel since 2016, which was breached on the lower side in recent fall, but now, the prices are back in the channel, indicating downside is capped for the time being.

related news

Image12792019

NIFTY50 DAILY

Taking the previous week's extended price range into consideration, as per the Fibonacci theory, the prices traded the level of 38.2 percent projection on higher side and retraced back till the level 23.6 percent, which comes at around 11,442.

Image22792019

Overall technical structure suggests that until we are trading above 11,290, we could see the bulls back in action. The RSI has entered a bullish zone for the first time since June 2019 and prices are trading above all major short-term and long-term moving averages.

For the last few weeks, we have been trading with the cycle of lower tops and lower bottoms, which changed recently. Average Directional Index (ADX) is forming an interesting pattern, where the falling ADX line has taken support at the level of 25 with the positive DMI crossover.

In the short term, the overall setup suggests that traders should look for buying opportunity, until we are trading above 11,290. The immediate target on an upside is likely to be 11,721 and 11,781. While on the downside, if 11,290 trades on lower side, then the slide could extend to 11,150. Time cycle suggests that traders should maintain a positive bias.

As per the time cycle, September-mid to October-mid is considered a very important period. It indicates that any movement which starts from the second half of September continues to October and we have been going through the same pattern for the last three years.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 12:00 pm

tags #Expert Columns #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.