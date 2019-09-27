'Nifty target likely to be 11,721, further upside could continue in October'

Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers

The winning streak of bulls has finally gone through a mild profit-booking. After hitting a high of 11,694.85 on September 23, there has been a decent retracement in prices. The corporate tax rate cut has changed the trend to some extent. Bears have finally taken the back seat, but the journey for bulls will not be very easy and the upside in the short term looks limited to 11,721.

The two days of upward rally has been abated with the doji pattern on the daily chart followed by a big red candle on the session of September 25, suggesting that we may enter a consolidation phase in the days to come.

The Nifty was trading in the rising channel since 2016, which was breached on the lower side in recent fall, but now, the prices are back in the channel, indicating downside is capped for the time being.

NIFTY50 DAILY

Taking the previous week's extended price range into consideration, as per the Fibonacci theory, the prices traded the level of 38.2 percent projection on higher side and retraced back till the level 23.6 percent, which comes at around 11,442.

Overall technical structure suggests that until we are trading above 11,290, we could see the bulls back in action. The RSI has entered a bullish zone for the first time since June 2019 and prices are trading above all major short-term and long-term moving averages.

For the last few weeks, we have been trading with the cycle of lower tops and lower bottoms, which changed recently. Average Directional Index (ADX) is forming an interesting pattern, where the falling ADX line has taken support at the level of 25 with the positive DMI crossover.

In the short term, the overall setup suggests that traders should look for buying opportunity, until we are trading above 11,290. The immediate target on an upside is likely to be 11,721 and 11,781. While on the downside, if 11,290 trades on lower side, then the slide could extend to 11,150. Time cycle suggests that traders should maintain a positive bias.

As per the time cycle, September-mid to October-mid is considered a very important period. It indicates that any movement which starts from the second half of September continues to October and we have been going through the same pattern for the last three years.