Illegal money managers: Fraudsters exploit rules meant to protect small investors 

Asha Menon
Dec 07, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

Unregulated entities promise high rewards on high-risk trades 

(Photo by Disha Sheta/Pexels)

Unlicensed entities are managing people’s money in a thriving racket, exploiting the very provisions the market regulator has put in place to protect small investors, market participants say.

Some of the regulations make it difficult for a small investor to profit from complex trading strategies that promise superior returns, albeit with greater, unstated risk. Regulated money managers cannot freely engage in high-risk trades these unlicensed entities do.

Regulatory Catch-22 

If an investor wants another entity to manage his/her money, there are three specialists he/she may approach—a Mutual Fund (MF) house, a Portfolio Management Service (PMS) or an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF).

The best mutual funds indicate a return potential of 15% (pre-tax) return. The unregulated entities dangle potential returns of 20-30% and the more unscrupulous ones promise multi-bagger returns.