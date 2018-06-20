IL&FS' Vibhav Kapoor is betting on these 5 sectors, should you?

Even as the market trades off the lows of 2018, experts like Vibhav Kapoor of IL&FS see it trading in a steady range. “The Nifty will sustain between 10,000 and 11,000 in a broad range. This has been happening for the past few months. We are still not positive on there being enough cues for a breakout,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Kapoor sees a lot of divergence between the performance of benchmark and the broader market due to the shift in domestic money into largecap stocks.

He sees global risks such as a correction in emerging markets, rising bond yields, strengthening dollar-rupee and escalation in the trade war between the US and China. From a 12-month perspective, he sees political uncertainty rising as the country heads into state as well as general elections.

Kapoor is betting on pharmaceuticals and technology stocks at this juncture. While tech was a positive bet for a while, pharma, he said, is just beginning to bottom out. "Things will improve for the sector, going forward. While generic price pressure exist, a bottoming out is seen.”

He also likes private banks and consumption themes. Kapoor said the basic texture of state-run banks has to change in terms of management and decision making. Unless that happens, he does not see them as long term buys.

Lastly, he believes the power space could see some improvements ahead and higher plant load factors. However, he was quick to add that one needs to see how government policies play out.