Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IL&FS Transportation Networks, Ramky Infrastructure rise 5-6% on NAM Expressway, JSEL deal

IL&FS Transportation said the net consideration receivable from this transaction will be Rs 43.20 crore based on the valuation obtained from an independent valuer and is not a related party transaction.

IL&FS Transportation Networks share price gained 5.75 percent and Ramky Infrastructure rallied 5 percent intraday Friday after both signed deal for NAM Expressway and JSEL.

The company informed exchanges that it has signed definitive agreements on August 16 with Ramky Infrastructure for sale of entire equity stake of 11,67,50,000 equity shares (representing 50 percent) held in NAM Expressway.

The agreement also include the acquisition of 4.2 crore equity shares (representing 50 percent) held in Jorabat Shillong Expressway (JSEL).

With this, JSEL will now be a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

IL&FS Transportation said the net consideration receivable from this transaction will be Rs 43.20 crore based on the valuation obtained from an independent valuer and is not a related party transaction.

At 11:04 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 34.65, up Rs 1.65, or 5.00 percent on the BSE.
