Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IL&FS Transportation Networks gains 19% on rights issue worth Rs 3,000cr

The company board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 13, to consider and approve the standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Shares of IL&FS Transportation Networks gained 19 percent intraday Friday as company announced rights issue worth Rs 3,000 crore.

The company board at its meeting held on July 27, approved the proposal for issue of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to the existing shareholders on a right basis upto Rs 3,000 crore, subject to all applicable statutory and regulatory approvals.

At 13:52 hrs ILandFS Transportation Networks was quoting at Rs 42.90, up Rs 6.30, or 17.21 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 02:03 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

