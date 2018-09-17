IL&FS Transport, Avanti Feeds, Suzlon, Balrampur Chini top gainers among BSE Group A stocks

The Indian benchmark indices continued to trade in the red on Monday afternoon with the Nifty50 down 142 points while the Sensex was trading lower by 504 points at 37,586.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 789 stocks advancing, 955 declining and 333 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1277 stocks advanced, 1461 declined and 163 remained unchanged.

From the BSE Group A stocks, IL&FS Transportation Networks zoomed 14 percent and witnessed spurt in volume by more than 6 times. This is followed by Avanti Feeds which is up 13.72 percent.

Monsanto India spiked 10 percent while Venky's India added 10 percent as well. Venky's breached upper circuit of Rs 2804.15 17 and saw s purt in volume by more than 8.87 times.

These are followed by Suzlon Energy which gained 9.29 percent while on the other hand, Balrampur Chini Mills is up 8.24 percent.

EID Parry has gained 7.23 percent and Nava Bharat Ventures jumped 7.17 percent this Monday afternoon.

From the BSE Group B stocks, Rana Sugars zoomed 20 percent and breached upper circuit of Rs 5.04 and witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.81 times. Zodiac Clothing is the other stocks which followed gaining 20 percent as well. It breached upper circuit of Rs 176.40 and saw spurt in volume by more than 50.76 times.

KM Sugar Mills spiked 20 percent as well along with Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries.