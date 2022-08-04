business IIFL Wealth vs Prudent: Which wealth management stock to buy in a volatile market | Ideas For Profit While IIFL wealth reported strong earnings in Q1FY23 with net profit rising by 34% year-on-year, the newly-listed mutual fund distributor Prudent Corporate Advisory also saw net profit rise 25% YoY on the back of strong growth in AUM, and an improvement in product mix. Given the huge opportunity in wealth management, find out which stock MC Pro suggests adding to your portfolio