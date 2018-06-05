App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 10:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

IIFL subsidiary buys 4% stake in Lakshmi Vilas Bank at Rs 106 cr

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, India Infoline Investment Services purchased 1.06 crore shares, amounting to 4.13 per cent stake, in Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
IIFL subsidiary India Infoline Investment Services today picked up over 4 percent stake in private sector player Lakshmi Vilas Bank for Rs 106 crore, through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, India Infoline Investment Services purchased 1.06 crore shares, amounting to 4.13 per cent stake, in Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

The shares were bought at a price of Rs 100.1 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 105.93 crore, the data showed.

Among the sellers of the shares was M N Dastur and Company.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank stock settled 4.91 per cent higher on BSE at Rs 111.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 10:40 pm

tags #Business #Lakshmi Vilas Bank

