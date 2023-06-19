IIFL Securities to approach SAT on SEBI's order to ban onboarding new clients for 2 years

Shares of IIFL Securities on Monday (June 19) closed 2.37 percent higher at Rs 71.40 apiece on BSE.

In a response to SEBI's order, IIFL Securities on June 19 said that it in the process of "preferring an appeal" the Securities Appellate Tribunal.

The statement comes after the market regulator earlier today barred the brokerage from onboarding new clients for two years, for mixing clients' funds with proprietary funds, for using credit-balance client accounts to settle obligations of debit-balance client accounts, and for using credit-balance client accounts to settle proprietary-trade obligations.

IIFL Securities, in a regulatory statement, added that the order does not affect company’s business with the existing clients.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its order dated June 19 said, “the Noticee has flagrantly violated the provisions of SEBI 1993 Circular in various ways to clearly disregard the basic premise of the said circular both in letter and spirit in complete defiance of Regulatory instructions”.

It added, “The Noticee firstly didn’t assign its accounts appropriate nomenclature wherein it was keeping clients’ monies so as to clearly label them as ‘client accounts’. Additionally, it was mixing clients’ funds with its own funds before using those mixed funds for its own proprietary usage. In the end, it was using funds of its credit balance clients’ to not only fund trades of its debit balance clients but also to fund its own trades.

IIFL Securities also mentioned that SEBI's order pertains to inspections carried out for different periods from April, 2011 to January, 2017, which was prior to the issuance of Enhanced Supervision Circular dated September 26, 2016 by SEBI, which was made effective from July 1, 2017. "The SEBI order applies the said circular retrospectively even while confirming that after the circular

becoming effective there has been no non-compliance with the same."

The said order records, “I find no instance of misuse of clients funds by the Noticee placed before me which has occurred subsequent to implementation of Enhanced Supervision Circular dated September 26, 2016," IIFL Securities mentioned.

