App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IIFL Securities plunges 17% on sharp fall in June quarter profit

Revenue from operations in Q1FY21 declined 8.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 149.77 crore and the same dropped 23.8 percent on sequential basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of IIFL Securities fell 17.5 percent intraday on July 20 after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the June quarter.

Profit during the quarter ended June 2020 plunged sharply by 66.9 percent to Rs 41.5 crore compared to year-ago, as in June quarter 2019, the company had an exceptional gain of Rs 101.72 crore.

After excluding the same exceptional gain, profit increased 75 percent, said the company in its BSE filing, adding the sequential increase in profit was 11.4 percent.

Close

Revenue from operations in Q1FY21 declined 8.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 149.77 crore and the same dropped 23.8 percent on a sequential basis.

R Venkataraman, Managing Director of IIFL said the company acquired over 75,000 customers during the quarter. Its assets under management stood at Rs 29,289 crore, up 6 percent YoY.

The stock was trading at Rs 46.50, down Rs 9.25 or 16.59 percent on the BSE at 12:55 hours IST.
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 01:43 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IIFL Securities

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.