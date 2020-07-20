IIFL Securities plunges 17% on sharp fall in June quarter profit

Shares of IIFL Securities fell 17.5 percent intraday on July 20 after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the June quarter.

Profit during the quarter ended June 2020 plunged sharply by 66.9 percent to Rs 41.5 crore compared to year-ago, as in June quarter 2019, the company had an exceptional gain of Rs 101.72 crore.

After excluding the same exceptional gain, profit increased 75 percent, said the company in its BSE filing, adding the sequential increase in profit was 11.4 percent.

Revenue from operations in Q1FY21 declined 8.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 149.77 crore and the same dropped 23.8 percent on a sequential basis.

R Venkataraman, Managing Director of IIFL said the company acquired over 75,000 customers during the quarter. Its assets under management stood at Rs 29,289 crore, up 6 percent YoY.

The stock was trading at Rs 46.50, down Rs 9.25 or 16.59 percent on the BSE at 12:55 hours IST.