you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IIFL maintains buy on Motherson Sumi, expects significant ramp-up from new plants

The significant growth and margin improvement at SMP will be key driver, says IIFL.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Brokerage IIFL has maintained buy rating on Motherson Sumi Systems with a price target of Rs 425 per share.

IIFL expect significant ramp-up over the next 12 months from new plants. However, the high level of automation implies significant operating leverage.

The significant growth and margin improvement at SMP will be key driver, it added

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 395 and 52-week low Rs 295.05 on 20 December, 2017 and 24 May, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.85 percent below its 52-week high and 3.29 percent above its 52-week low

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 4.18 per share. (Mar, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 72.91.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 11.90 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 25.61.

At 12:00 hrs Motherson Sumi Systems was quoting at Rs 304.75, down Rs 4.55, or 1.47 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 12:04 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

