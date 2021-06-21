MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

IIFL Home Finance files draft shelf prospectus to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through NCDs

The company will issue secured redeemable and/or unsecured subordinated redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for an amount aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore, it said.

PTI
June 21, 2021 / 07:10 PM IST

IIFL Home Finance plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore, to boost its lending business, through public issue of non-convertible debentures.

The company has filed a draft shelf prospectus with stock exchanges BSE and NSE for this public issue of bonds, IIFL Home Finance said on Monday.

The company will issue secured redeemable and/or unsecured subordinated redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for an amount aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore, it said.

The face value of each secured and unsecured NCD will be Rs 1,000 each and will be issued in one or more tranches.

NCD issue is for the purpose of "onward lending, financing and for repayment/ prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company besides general corporate purposes", IIFL Home Finance said.

Close

Related stories

As on March 31, 2021, the company's CRAR tier 1 capital was 19.61 per cent, it said.

Credit rating for the proposed NCDs is CRISIL AA/Stable by Crisil Ratings Ltd and BWR AA+/Negative (Assigned) by Brickwork Ratings India Pvt Ltd.

The company's main focus is to provide loans to the first time home buyers in the economically weaker section and lower income segments in the suburbs of tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The company said over 85 per cent of its housing loans have been sourced digitally in the last financial year 2021.

Under the PMAY-CLSS scheme, IIFL Home Finance has helped empower over 43,000 customers with more than Rs 10 billion (Rs 1,000 crore) in subsidies as of March 31, 2021, it said.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, Trust Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd and Equirus Capital Pvt Ltd are the lead managers of this issue.
PTI
TAGS: #Bond News #Business #IIFL Home Finance #Market news #Non-Convertible Debentures
first published: Jun 21, 2021 07:10 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Business Not As Usual

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Business Not As Usual

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.