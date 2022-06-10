IIFL Finance gains 6% after ADIA picks 20% stake in home finance business

Established in 2006, IIFL Home Finance has created assets under management of Rs 23,617 crore as of March 31, 2022, with an active customer base of 1.68 lakh. (Representative image)

IIFL Finance shares rallied 6 percent on June 10 after the subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority picked a 20 percent stake in the company's home finance business.

The stock closed at Rs 349.40 on the BSE, up 6.20 percent after hitting an intraday high of Rs 372.

"The wholly owned subsidiary IIFL Home Finance has entered into definitive agreements for raising Rs 2,200 crore of primary capital for a 20 percent stake from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA)," said the non-banking finance company in its BSE filing on Thursday.

The deal completion is subject to regulatory approvals, it added.

"This investment aims to support the company for its next phase of growth, as it meets the significant demand in India's large, under-served and fast-growing affordable housing finance market," Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, Executive Director of the Private Equities Department at ADIA said.

IIFL Home Finance proposed to use the additional capital to continue its granular expansion strategy into new markets to address the significant and growing demand for housing loans.

Established in 2006, IIFL Home Finance has created assets under management of Rs 23,617 crore as of March 31, 2022, with an active customer base of 1.68 lakh across 16 states and 2 union territories with over 200 branches backed by over 3,200 employees.