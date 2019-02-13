Present
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IHCL jumps over 5% after strong Q3 results

IHCL, which runs the Taj Group of Hotels, is a subsidiary of Tata Group

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) rose as much as 5.2 percent in early trade on February 13 after the company reported result for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

IHCL, which runs the Taj Group of Hotels, is a subsidiary of Tata Group.

The company reported a Q3 profit of Rs 170.3 crore, a jump of 50.9 percent from the same quarter last year.

IHCL's revenue from operations for the third quarter rose 10.5 percent YoY to Rs 1,323.45 crore.

The company signed 20 hotels in the current financial year including three hotels in the third quarter, IHCL said in a statement.

At 0928 hours, Indian Hotels Company was quoting at Rs 139.40, up Rs 3.65, or 2.69 percent.

 

 
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 09:51 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IHCL

