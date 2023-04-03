 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IGL, MGL and Gujarat Gas shares fall as LPG price revision awaits Cabinet decision

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST

India will provisionally keep the price of locally produced gas from old fields at $8.57 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu), the government said on Friday, while it considers a potential change to the pricing formula. The ceiling has been reduced marginally to $12.1/mmBtu from $12.5/mmBtu.

Shares of city gas distributors have fallen after domestic gas prices were left unchanged pending a Cabinet decision.

At 10:29am, shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) and Gujarat Gas were trading 1-5 percent lower.

