IGL, IFB Industries, Rallis among top 7 stocks which investors could cherry pick now

Q) Bears remained in control throughout the week pushing Nifty50 below crucial support levels. The July expiry was lowest since October 2018. What does the technical – important support and resistance levels –to watch out for in the coming week?

A) We expect Nifty50 to hover within 11,100-11,500 zone next week. Initially, we may see a further rebound in the index, but sustainability at higher levels seems difficult. In short, traders should continue with “Sell on rise” approach in the index.

Q) What are the crucial factors which led to a fall on D-Street despite strong US markets hitting fresh record highs in the week gone by?

A) We believe factors like economic slowdown, liquidity concerns, lack of any big bang announcements in budget and surcharge on super-rich including the FPIs, etc. led to muted investors sentiment, which has dragged the markets down in the last week.

Going forward, we believe the Indian markets could remain volatile and see a further slide in the short to medium-term if the monsoon progress is slow and corporate earnings, as well as future outlook, remains muted.

However, stability in global markets led by rising optimism of the US-China trade deal and Fed cutting interest rate in its next policy meeting may provide some support to the Indian markets as well.

Q) What are the important events which investors should watch out for both domestic and global?

A) We feel the domestic factors could take center stage in the coming weeks while cues from the global front would play a supporting role.

First, considering the late onset of monsoon this year and a deficit of approximately 19 percent currently, market participants would actively track the progress of the monsoon.

Further, considering the current slowdown in consumption, investors would track the auto sales numbers and IIP data.

The upcoming RBI policy would also be crucial for Indian markets as there are increased expectations of yet another rate cut, given the ongoing economic slowdown and benign inflation levels. Moreover, the ongoing earnings season would also be an important factor to watch out for.

On the global front, the upcoming Fed policy meet (July 30-31) would be the key factor for investors as its commentary on the future rate trajectory would have a bearing on Indian markets.

Additionally, geopolitical tensions between US-Iran would be closely monitored as any escalation would lead to an increase in crude prices, which would affect Indian markets.

Q) Carnage was seen in the small and midcap space – nearly 500 stocks hit a fresh 52-week low on the BSE. Time to catch the falling knife?

A) The underperformance amongst broader markets is mainly a result of weak domestic sentiments and muted earnings expectations for Q1FY20.

Going forward, given the sharp correction in broader markets over the last 1.5 years, we expect the underperformance would narrow down as many quality midcap and smallcap companies are available at reasonable valuations.

However, given the stretched valuation of largecap stocks and the current economic slowdown, a correction in the benchmark indices cannot be ruled out, which could further drag broader markets lower.

We thus advise investing in a phased manner if one wishes to take advantage of correction in some of those quality names. Investors may cherry pick stocks like IGL, MGL, Rallis India, Whirlpool, Emami, Voltas and IFB Industries, etc.

Q) In terms of earnings – which results surprised the Street and which ones disappointed?

A) Amongst the Nifty stocks, most of the companies reported a mixed set of numbers. TCS, Wipro, Reliance Industries, HUL failed to live up to the market expectations.

In the banking space, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank announced a decent set of numbers while Yes Bank disappointed yet again with the sharp rise in NPA levels and lower than expected NII growth.

Amongst the NBFCs, Bajaj Finance reported a decent set of numbers. On the positive side, IT major Infosys and FMCG giants like Asian Paints, Dabur and Colgate surprised the streets with an overall good show during the quarter.

Besides, engineering behemoth L&T reported a decent set of numbers but has provided a muted outlook for private capex going forward.

The auto has been a mixed show so far with TVS and Tata Motors reporting subdued numbers, while Bajaj Auto and Maruti have managed to at least beat the conservative street estimates given the slowdown. HDFC AMC, ZEE and ACC too reported good numbers.

Amongst the mid-cap and small-cap space, companies like Rallis India, Indigo, L&T Finance holdings reported good numbers while Mindtree, Bajaj Consumer, Jubilant FoodWorks reported a subdued set of results.

We believe more than the current quarter performance, the outlook provided by market leaders in the respective sectors has not been encouraging so far and that indicates tough road ahead.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.