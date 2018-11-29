IGIDR data access: MCX board may order forensic audit after whistle-blower complaint

Moneycontrol News

The board of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) may green light a forensic audit after a whistle-blower flagged off preferential access to price feeds to Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR). Sources close to the development said MCX may soon finalise a forensic auditor at its board meet next month.

Market regulator SEBI has written to Chairman Saurabh Chandra asking the exchange to look into this matter. The Securities and Exchange Board of India had received a complaint from a whistle-blower alleging misuse of MCX to IGIDR via a direct line, prompting it to raise the issue with the exchange.

The exchange provides tick by tick and real-time data free of cost to all its brokers. It also provides historic data free of cost to research and academic organisations but charges a fee from commercial users.

A market participant said there was no need for MCX to provide direct access to IGIDR as it only needed historical data for research activities, adding: "After the NSE co-location imbroglio, nobody wants to take a chance either with the regulator or exchange. It is not right for themselves to investigate such technology issues."

Another source said, “If you want to do an in-depth analysis for algo purposes, then a low-speed tick by tick data is not enough."

An email to Susan Thomas, Assistant Professor of IGIDR did not get a response.

The whistle-blower had first raised this issue in 2017. After that MCX ordered a forensic audit by KPMG, which did not find any merit in the complaint. "However, this time around the whistle-blower specifically mentioned IGIDR,” the source stated.