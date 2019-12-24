App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jharkhand
INC+ : 47
BJP : 25

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Igarashi Motors share price jumps 12% on clarification regarding volume spike

We have no information/announcement including pending announcement which in the Company's opinion may have bearing on the price/volume behaviour in the scrip across exchanges, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Auto Ancillary
Auto Ancillary
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Igarashi Motors surged over 12 percent intraday on December 24 after the company clarified with regards to an increase in volume.

We have no information/announcement including pending announcement which in the company's opinion may have bearing on the price/volume behaviour in the scrip across exchanges, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The stock is the top performer in the BSE smallcap space. The index is however trading flat. The other smallcap gainers include Radico Khaitan and Seya Industries, up 5 percent each followed by Simplex Infra, Adani Green, Reliance Infra, Emami Realty, Ballarpur Industries, INOX Wind and Cox & Kings among others.

Close

Igarashi Motors stock price has seen constant gains in the last 3 months, surging over 54 percent.

related news

At 11:11 hrs, Igarashi Motors was quoting at Rs 316.00, up Rs 35.05, or 12.48 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 318.50 and an intraday low of Rs 273.10. The stock also witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 4.43 times.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 11:31 am

tags #Igarashi Motors

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.