Igarashi Motors share price jumps 12% on clarification regarding volume spike

Share price of Igarashi Motors surged over 12 percent intraday on December 24 after the company clarified with regards to an increase in volume.

We have no information/announcement including pending announcement which in the company's opinion may have bearing on the price/volume behaviour in the scrip across exchanges, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The stock is the top performer in the BSE smallcap space. The index is however trading flat. The other smallcap gainers include Radico Khaitan and Seya Industries, up 5 percent each followed by Simplex Infra, Adani Green, Reliance Infra, Emami Realty, Ballarpur Industries, INOX Wind and Cox & Kings among others.

Igarashi Motors stock price has seen constant gains in the last 3 months, surging over 54 percent.