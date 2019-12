Igarashi Motors share price jumps 12% on clarification regarding volume spike

Share price of Igarashi Motors surged over 12 percent intraday on December 24 after the company clarified with regards to an increase in volume.

We have no information/announcement including pending announcement which in the company's opinion may have bearing on the price/volume behaviour in the scrip across exchanges, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The stock is the top performer in the BSE smallcap space. The index is however trading flat. The other smallcap gainers include Radico Khaitan and Seya Industries, up 5 percent each followed by Simplex Infra, Adani Green, Reliance Infra, Emami Realty, Ballarpur Industries, INOX Wind and Cox & Kings among others.

Igarashi Motors stock price has seen constant gains in the last 3 months, surging over 54 percent.

At 11:11 hrs, Igarashi Motors was quoting at Rs 316.00, up Rs 35.05, or 12.48 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 318.50 and an intraday low of Rs 273.10. The stock also witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 4.43 times. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.