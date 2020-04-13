App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IG Petrochemicals share locked in upper circuit after liquidation of subsidiary

The company informed exchanges that subsidiary IGPL (FZE) has been liquidated with effect from April 12 due to the absence of any operations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Share of IG Petrochemicals was locked in 5 percent upper circuit on April 13 after the liquidation of its subsidiary.

It closed at Rs 134.20, up Rs 6.35 or 4.97 percent on the BSE.



Meanwhile, the chemical manufacturing company on March 30 temporarily suspended operations at its plant situated at Taloja due to the lockdown.

IG Petrochemicals is a market leader in phthalic anhydride (PAN) and also produces maleic anhydride which is used in agro and food businesses. IGPL also manufactures Benzoic Acid (BA) as a by-product.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 04:08 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IG Petrochemicals

