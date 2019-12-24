App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

IFCI mops up Rs 806 cr by selling stake in NSE so far

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-owned IFCI on December 24 said it has garnered Rs 805.60 crore so far by selling stake in the NSE, and is in the process of realising the full amount.

Earlier this month, the long-term infrastructure lender had informed exchanges about disinvestment of IFCI's entire stake in the NSE comprising 1,20,66,871 shares, which is 2.44 per cent of the total equity shares of the NSE.

"In this regard, this is to inform that IFCI has realised an amount of approximately Rs 805.60 crore, representing about 82 per cent of the total committed amount," IFCI said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Process for receipt of approval for remaining quantity is underway, it added.

IFCI stock was trading at Rs 6.92 on the BSE, up 10.19 per cent from the previous close.

First Published on Dec 24, 2019 02:38 pm

