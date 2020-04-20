App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IFCI gains over 3% on fundraising plans

This fund raising plan is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of IFCI gained 3.5 percent intraday on April 20 ahead of fundraising via preferential issue.

The state-owned company in its BSE filing said the board approved preferential issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 200 crore to the promoter i.e. Government of India.

This fundraising plan is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Close

The board also approved an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the company on May 20 to consider and approve the issue of equity shares by way of preferential allotment to government.

The government held 56.42 percent stake in the company as on December 2019 and the rest is held by public.

The stock was quoting at Rs 4.38, up 3.06 percent on the BSE at 1454 hours IST.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 03:12 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IFCI

most popular

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.