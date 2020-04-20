IFCI gains over 3% on fundraising plans

Shares of IFCI gained 3.5 percent intraday on April 20 ahead of fundraising via preferential issue.

The state-owned company in its BSE filing said the board approved preferential issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 200 crore to the promoter i.e. Government of India.

This fundraising plan is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

The board also approved an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the company on May 20 to consider and approve the issue of equity shares by way of preferential allotment to government.

The government held 56.42 percent stake in the company as on December 2019 and the rest is held by public.

The stock was quoting at Rs 4.38, up 3.06 percent on the BSE at 1454 hours IST.