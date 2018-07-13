IFC sells shares of AU Small Finance Bank worth Rs 201 crore

World Bank arm International Finance Corporation (IFC) today sold 32 lakh shares of AU Small Finance Bank for Rs 201.6 crores through an open market transaction. However, the buyer of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, International Finance Corporation FDI AC offloaded a total of 32,00,000 shares, amounting to 1.12 percent stake of AU Bank.

At the end of the March quarter, IFC held a 7.95 percent stake in the company.

AU Bank today slumped by 2 percent to end at Rs 634.05. The bank made its stock market debut last year after existing investors sold a part of their stake in the company.

It received license from the RBI to set up a small finance bank in December 2016 and commenced its operations from April 2017.

In another bulk deal, Cinnamon Capital sold 21,96,577 shares of Godrej Properties for Rs 154.72 crore.

The shares were purchased by Jasmine Capital Investments Pte Ltd.

Shares were sold at an average price of Rs 704.35, the data showed.

Besides, Cinnamon Capital sold nearly 39.5 lakh shares of Prestige Estates Projects for Rs 103.62 crore and the shares were bought by Jasmine Capital Investments Pte Ltd.