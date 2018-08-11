If the rupee sustains above 69.20/USD, a sharp move towards Rs 70-71 is possible

Priyank Upadhyay

The rupee has been among the worst performing currencies against the dollar compared with its peers so far this year and breached the 69-mark against the US dollar amid global uncertainties and concerns over inflation.

The weakness in the rupee is expected to continue further and the domestic currency could touch 70 per US dollar if crude oil prices start moving upward again after the recent fall.

Given that India is the world's third largest oil importer, any hike in global oil prices will inflate the import bill and disrupt the fiscal position.

India's current account deficit (CAD) has already widened 42 percent year-on-year to USD 160 billion in FY18, and a high deficit means the country has to sell rupees and buy dollars to pay its bills. This further reduces the value of the rupee.

Another major factor weighing down the rupee is the ongoing trade turmoil between the world's two largest economies, the US and China, which continues to roil forex market sentiments.

In the near term, the INR could remain well supported following the back-to-back two rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Moreover, abating foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows could contain weakness to some extent. While India remains the fastest growing major economy, a weaker rupee, stubbornly high inflation, elevated oil prices and global trade tensions pose the biggest downside risks to the economy.

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Above is the weekly chart of spot rupee, one can see that prices are at an important juncture right now and prices are trying to break above the 5-year trend line (T1) from 2013.

In 2013, for the first time rupee weakened to 68.93 and then made a low of 68.78 in Feb 2016 and again made a low of 68.85 in Nov 2016 and now rupee made a new low 69.14 in July 2018.

If we observe from the chart whenever previously rupee made a low it quickly strengthened in two weeks time as seen from the down arrows on the chart.

This time we feel it could be different as the rupee is spending time around the all-time lows of 69 and is not strengthening significantly, which increase the odds of going towards 70/71 mark on the short to medium term basis.

The near-term support is placed at 68/67.50 zones even 20SMA (Blue Line) is at 67.46 which could provide support to prices.

RSI is also sustaining above 60 mark, which is a positive sign for the rupee to weaken in near term. Even dollar index broke above the recent highs of 95.65 and looks like we could see a rally in dollar index towards 98/99 in near term, which could also lead to weakness in rupee for near term.

In short, if the rupee starts sustaining above 69.20, we could see a sharp move towards 70/71 zones in near term.

