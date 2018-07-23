If rupee breaches 69.52/$, it could head towards 73 levels; stay safe with these 3 Nifty plays

Amit Shah, Senior Analyst, Technical Research at Indiabulls Ventures, the rupee is in long-term consolidation and a breach of 69.52/$ levels could take the currency towards 73/$ mark,.

He expects the Nifty to head towards 11,400 on the upside.

Edited excerpts

A) The Nifty after several weeks of sideways consolidation has broken out above 10,930 levels. Last week, the index closed flat. However, it is normal behaviour for the index to take a breather after a breakout.

The index is likely to find support near 10,800 zone. We expect the Nifty to head higher and test its all-time high of 11,170 and possibly even breach it. The Nifty is likely to head towards 11,400 on the upside.

A) The rupee is in a long-term consolidation. The low of 69.52 touched in 2013 is yet to be breached, though it is threatening to do so. Beyond the all-time low, the rupee likely to head towards Rs 73/$ mark.A) The Bank Nifty is still in a broad consolidation range between 26,060 (double bottom) on the lower side and 27,200 being the upper end of the range. Once the index breaches the upper end of the range, it should test its all-time highs of 27,650 and possibly breach it. Above 27,200, we expect the index to hit an all-time highs and target levels of 28,000-28,200.

IT is the strongest index and an outperformance in both midcap and largecap IT stocks is likely to continue.

A) It is quite unusual to see broader markets weakening while the Nifty is looking poised to hit all-time highs. The market's focus is shifting towards largecaps and the trend is likely to continue. Small and midcap stocks have seen a fairly large correction. Despite of the weakness in these pockets, at this point it may be too late to exit.A) Here is a list of top three stocks:Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has moved out of its multi-month consolidation. The stock has been trending in the near-term and holding on to its gains which is a sign of strength. With the focus shifting towards largecap it should provide a tailwind to the stock.The stock is showing classical signs of a strong trend unfolding. The stock has been a late entrant into the Bull market and is likely to outperform the benchmark index. Overall, we won’t be surprised to see levels of Rs 1,500 on the stock.

(NOTE: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)

The stock has hit a fresh lifetime high after fairly large consolidation and is outperforming Banknifty. This outperformance is likely to continue. Investors should utilise dips to build positions in the stock.: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.