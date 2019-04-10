App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

If political situation remains stable, Nifty could hit 13,000 by FY20-end: Kotak Securities

The market is already pricing in a BJP-led NDA government formation at the Centre, which could mean a consolidation phase for the market, post elections

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In normal circumstances, without much change in the political landscape, we expect Nifty to end FY20 in the range of 12,500-13,000 levels. We expect Nifty50 earnings to grow at a CAGR of 19 percent for the next three years (FY18-21E), Rusmik Oza, Head of Fundamental Research, Kotak Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpt:

Q) Both Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh record highs in the run-up to elections. Going forward, what is your target for FY20?

A) In normal circumstances, without much change in the political landscape, we expect Nifty50 to end FY20 in the range of 12,500-13,000 levels. We expect Nifty50 earnings to grow at a CAGR of 19 percent for the next three years (FY18-21E).

Rusmik Oza
Rusmik Oza
Head of Fundamental Research|Kotak Securities

Based on Forward PE of 17-18x, we get the one-year forward Nifty50 range of 12,500-13,000. Between the three year period of FY19 and FY21E, maximum growth in earnings is likely to be recorded in FY20 because of the lower base and a steep jump in earnings of banking & finance sector, which accounts for maximum weight in Nifty50.

Q) Which theme is looking more promising: large, mid or smallcaps?

A) We prefer midcaps over largecaps from a one-year view because of the severe underperformance seen in the last one year and valuation discount to largecaps which makes the space attractive.

The NSE Midcap Index Forward PE now trades at 16 percent discount to the Nifty50 Forward PE. This is in contrast to the 20 percent premium of Midcap Index Forward PE over the Nifty50 Forward PE seen at the peak of Jan’18.

From the peak of Jan’18 though the Nifty has recovered lost ground, the NSE Midcap Index and BSE Smallcap index are still 17 percent and 25 percent, below their respective peaks.

The recent spurt in FII flows has benefited the largecaps, because of which the Nifty-50 has shown better recovery than the NSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap Index.

Q) What is your view on the currency for the next 6-12 months?

A) In 2019, if NDA returns to power, it would mean continuity and hence would encourage capital flows into India. The question is will it be a stable government or a hung parliament.

Since the 1999 elections, India, despite of coalition governments, have had a stable political equation at the Center. In each of the years, 2004, 2009 and 2014, capital flows were a little over 3 percent of GDP.

Assuming that we get a stable government post May 23, and capital flows (FDI, FPI and other forms) are around 3 percent GDP, the total capital flows would be around USD 90-95 billion, matching the peak that the capital flows scaled in 2007.

Historically, RBI has been mopping up 40-50 percent of the capital flows, through spot intervention. Therefore, a capital flow of USD 90-95 billion and USD 45 billion of RBI buying of dollars, would lead to a current account deficit of around USD 45-50 billion or around 1.5 percent GDP.

In such a case, rupee can appreciate not only against USD but also against most currencies in emerging markets. We would pencil a level of 66.00/66.50 levels.

Nevertheless, two risks to this view would be — if the LS election springs a surprise and we get a hung Parliament, in which case, capital flows would be much lower and speculative positioning would hurt INR.

Global financial markets witness a major economic or financial shock from any of the major economies, then capital flows can reverse, like it did during the Chinese financial crises of 2015, and that could hurt INR as well.

Q) Which sectors are likely to remain in limelight in FY20 amid election outcome and formation of the new government and why?

A) From a risk-reward ratio and upside potential we like automobiles (due to lower volume base of FY19 and valuations turning attractive on a forward basis), private sector banks (opportunity to grab business from NBFCs and benefit from lower interest rates, especially for their retail business), larger housing finance companies (reduction in GST rates of under construction properties and lower interest rates will lead to higher loan growth), capital goods (strong order book and decent pace of execution) and insurance (steep price correction in stock prices, good RoEs and annual earnings growth of 18-19% in the next two years).

Q) What are the factors that are likely to impact markets in FY20?

A) Global factors that would influence Indian markets would be: progress of global growth in terms of GDP and PMI, US-China trade talks, Brexit rules, crude prices, central bank actions, and impact on global bond yields.

Local factors that will impact markets are: election outcome, government finances & deficit outlook, corporate capex, IIP growth, RBI policies, and earnings growth.

Q) How is FY20 likely to pan out for investors and markets at large?

A) The recent run-up in Nifty-50 and FII flows of more than Rs.50,000 crore in the last two months have taken away part of the upside that could have come post elections.

The market is already pricing in a BJP led NDA government formation at the centre, which could mean a consolidation phase for the market post elections. Post the recent surge in FII flows (helped by rupee appreciation vis-à-vis the USD) we could see some kind of moderation in FII flows going ahead. Going by our base case target of Nifty-50 and looking at the Bloomberg Consensus the potential upside works to just ~7-8 percent from current levels.

The upside risk to our and consensus target could come only if BJP again gets a majority on its own in the forthcoming elections.

Then valuations have scope to get re-rated, otherwise, we don’t see much scope of re-rating in FY20 (as Nifty-50 already trades at 18x on Fw PE basis).

Q) Top five value stocks which investors can look at for FY20? (1-year horizon) Please give the target price if possible.

A) Here is a list of top 5 stocks which investors can look at for FY20:

State Bank of India: Target price of Rs 410

L&T Infotech: Target price of Rs 2000

Vedanta: Target price of Rs 275

JK Paper: Target price of Rs 200

Surya Roshni: Target price of Rs 330

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 01:50 pm

tags #interview #Market Cues

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of ...

Katrina Kaif is poles apart on social media and her real life, feels V ...

No Fathers In Kashmir: Here's the footage that CBFC cut from the film

Badla success: Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at the producers, Shah Ruk ...

These pictures of Hema Malini and Sushma Swaraj bonding at an event sc ...

IPL 2019: Harbhajan Singh’s daughter already knew the outcome of KKR ...

Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina share stunning photos while shooting for Kaa ...

Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh says he’s a ‘first time voter’ in BJP ...

Malaika Arora savagely shuts down haters on social media with her hot ...

100 Naxals Involved in Dantewada Attack That Killed BJP MLA, 4 Others: ...

Alia Bhatt Casts a Spell in Gold & Ivory Suit Handspun by Local Artisa ...

Restaurants in Bengal Find 'Sweet Spot' in Elections

Camila Cabello to Star in New 'Cinderella' Movie

EC Says Telangana Chief Minister KCR Made Communal Remarks, Violated M ...

Priyanka, Robert Vadra and Two Kids in Tow, Rahul Gandhi Sends Message ...

Elderly Man Commits 'Suicide' by Jumping in Front of Metro Train

Jet Airways Plane Seized by European Firm in Amsterdam Over Non-Paymen ...

Modi Govt Compromised on National Security: Left Parties on Rafale Dea ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF lowers India’s growth projection to 7.3% in FY20

Narendra Modi rides nationalist fervour to keep edge in election that ...

Behind the scenes, poll officials in Sikkim prepare to set up voting b ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty below 11,650 as ...

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

Motilal Oswal expects Nifty earnings growth of 7.5% in FY19

Find out why HDFC Securities is bringing back Tata Motors under covera ...

Cold war among Congress leaders in Punjab turns Lok Sabha constituenci ...

Mike Pompeo refuses to back two-state solution after Israel pledges to ...

BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, 4 security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh Nax ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Ford nears deal with Mahindra & Mahindra to form new JV; US automaker ...

Champions League: Mauricio Pochettino's methodical Tottenham Hotspur m ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.