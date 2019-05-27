App
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'If Nifty trades above 12,100, it can move to 12,400 gradually'

For the week, we are expecting more action in stocks and sectors as compared to the Nifty50. The index could trade sideways or could remain in a gradual uptrend

Shrikant Chouhan
In the previous week, we presented a case study of 'higher bottom for Nifty' and projected a likely target of 13,700 in the next 1 to 2 years.

Later, when the election results were announced, we saw upgrades for Nifty in terms of fundamentals and technical analysis, from foreign broking firms.

The best part is that our targets on Nifty match the upgrades, which we mentioned prior to the outcome of the elections whereas foreign broking firms are writing about it now. Again, it is one of the best examples of 'news follows the price'.

In the past, in our weekly edition on April 29, we advised our readers that till election results, trade in one direction. The reason behind it was volatility, which was increasing and creating confusion in the mind of traders as well as investors.

Shrikant Chouhan
Shrikant Chouhan
Senior VP, Technical Research|Kotak Securities

Our stance was to trade on the long side until the outcome of the election results. The sole reason behind mentioning it, again and again, is to boost the confidence of readers, that they are on the right track and to show them the importance and benefits of reading the analysis in details.

For the week, we are expecting more action in stocks and sectors as compared to the Nifty50. The index could trade sideways or could remain in a gradual uptrend.

Top index heavyweight stocks could take some rest to prepare themselves and help the market in crises. The Nifty50 could spend time between 12,050 and 11,650.

If the index trades above 12,100, in that case, Nifty could move towards 12,350-12,400 in a gradual way. If global markets remain under pressure and our markets fail to cross 12,050, then Nifty could drop towards 11,700-11,650. For Nifty, the strategy should be to buy at declines.

Sector Specific: Except IT and pharmaceuticals, all other sectors did well. Nifty Infra and Nifty PSU Bank index did extremely well.

IT and pharma were the only sectors that failed to register new all-time highs in spite of almost 100 percent appreciation in Nifty since 2014.

However, the current formations of these indices are suggesting to us that they are on the verge of giving decent returns to investors. The strategy should be to follow the top-down approach with a higher weightage to largecap companies.

The author is a senior VP (Technical Research), Kotak Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions
First Published on May 27, 2019 10:44 am

tags #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty

